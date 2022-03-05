Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

WLK stock opened at $111.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

