StockNews.com Lowers Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) to Sell

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HY opened at $36.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average of $45.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $98.21.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($6.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.09). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 20.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.