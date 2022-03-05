Analyzing Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) and Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) and Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Investors Title and Argo Group International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Title $329.50 million 1.12 $67.02 million $35.28 5.52 Argo Group International $2.13 billion 0.69 $5.80 million ($0.15) -281.98

Investors Title has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Argo Group International. Argo Group International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investors Title, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Investors Title and Argo Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Title 20.34% 29.13% 21.21% Argo Group International 0.27% 2.86% 0.47%

Dividends

Investors Title pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Argo Group International pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Investors Title pays out 5.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Argo Group International pays out -826.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Investors Title has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Argo Group International has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Argo Group International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.3% of Investors Title shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Argo Group International shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Investors Title shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Argo Group International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Investors Title has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Group International has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Investors Title and Argo Group International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Title 0 0 0 0 N/A Argo Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Investors Title beats Argo Group International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Investors Title Company Profile (Get Rating)

Investors Title Co. operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS). The company was founded by James Allen Fine in 1972 and is headquartered in Chapel Hill, NC.

Argo Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market. The International Operations segment involves in the insurance risks through the broker market, focusing on specialty property insurance, property catastrophe reinsurance, primary/excess casualty, professional liability and marine, and energy insurance. The Run-off Lines segment comprises liabilities associated with discontinued lines previously underwritten by the insurance subsidiaries. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

