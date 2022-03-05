Contrasting Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) and MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) and MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Q2 has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MongoDB has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Q2 and MongoDB’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q2 $498.72 million 6.87 -$112.75 million ($2.00) -30.10 MongoDB $590.38 million 34.61 -$266.94 million ($4.73) -64.72

Q2 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MongoDB. MongoDB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Q2, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Q2 and MongoDB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q2 -22.61% -6.22% -2.66% MongoDB -38.32% -101.71% -14.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.6% of MongoDB shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Q2 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of MongoDB shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Q2 and MongoDB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q2 0 2 8 0 2.80 MongoDB 0 3 12 0 2.80

Q2 presently has a consensus price target of $92.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.65%. MongoDB has a consensus price target of $544.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.71%. Given MongoDB’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MongoDB is more favorable than Q2.

Summary

Q2 beats MongoDB on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Q2 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc. engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A. Merriman, Kevin P. Ryan and Geir Magnusson Jr. in November 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

