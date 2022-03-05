Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IEA opened at $10.55 on Friday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, CFO Peter J. Moerbeek purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles Hugh Farkas Garner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 747.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through the Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses on a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

