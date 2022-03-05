ThredUp (TDUP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $7.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.29. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $31.86.

TDUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 823,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after buying an additional 540,892 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 327.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 51,962 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 17,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

