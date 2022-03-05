ThredUp (TDUP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ TDUP opened at $7.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.29. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $31.86.
TDUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.
About ThredUp (Get Rating)
ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.
