Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON) Shares Down 3.8%

Smithson Investment Trust PLC (LON:SSON – Get Rating) shares fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,464.85 ($19.65) and last traded at GBX 1,466 ($19.67). 434,682 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 638,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,524 ($20.45).
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,732.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,859.42.
Smithson Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:SSON)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Smithson Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smithson Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.