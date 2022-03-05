Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON) Shares Down 3.8%

Smithson Investment Trust PLC (LON:SSON – Get Rating) shares fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,464.85 ($19.65) and last traded at GBX 1,466 ($19.67). 434,682 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 638,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,524 ($20.45).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,732.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,859.42.

Smithson Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:SSON)

Smithson Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Fundsmith LLP. The fund invests public equity markets of United Kingdom. It invest in shares issued by small and mid sized companies with a market capitalization between Â£500 million to Â£15 billion. Smithson Investment Trust plc was formed on 19 October 2018 is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

