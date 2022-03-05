$4.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.87 billion. Eaton reported sales of $4.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year sales of $20.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.36 billion to $20.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.60 billion to $21.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Eaton’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 137.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Eaton by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $149.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton has a 12-month low of $131.86 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.93%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

