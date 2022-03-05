FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.71 and last traded at $32.92. 14,972 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.13.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.94.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.