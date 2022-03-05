Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Declines By 52.2%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the January 31st total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.29. The stock had a trading volume of 72,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,183. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.66.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 810,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,406,000 after purchasing an additional 141,897 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1,534.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 13,270 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 328,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after buying an additional 40,608 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.