Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Declines By 52.2%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the January 31st total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.29. The stock had a trading volume of 72,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,183. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.66.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (FFC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.