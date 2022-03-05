Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Viña Concha y Toro S.A. (OTCMKTS:VCOYY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.48 and last traded at $39.48. 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 8,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.
The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
About Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viña Concha y Toro (VCOYY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Viña Concha y Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viña Concha y Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.