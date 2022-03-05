Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Viña Concha y Toro S.A. (OTCMKTS:VCOYY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.48 and last traded at $39.48. 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 8,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Viña Concha y Toro alerts:

About Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY)

Vina Concha Y Toro produces, bottles and labels premium wines, varietal and varietal blend wines, all of which are marketed and exported by its susidaries. The Company, together with Hiram Walker, also distributes Hiram Walker whiskey, vodka and gin throughout Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viña Concha y Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viña Concha y Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.