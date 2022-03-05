Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.550-$8.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $870 million-$890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $894.72 million.Kadant also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.000-$2.100 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on KAI. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Kadant alerts:

Shares of KAI stock traded down $5.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,172. Kadant has a 52-week low of $163.17 and a 52-week high of $240.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.31. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $218.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kadant will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total transaction of $343,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $57,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,573 shares of company stock valued at $563,579. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 52.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 32.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.