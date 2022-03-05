Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.280-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $145 million-$165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.46 million.

VECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Benchmark upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities restated an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Shares of VECO traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.77. The stock had a trading volume of 344,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,085. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 81.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Veeco Instruments’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeco Instruments (Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.