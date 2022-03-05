Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Short Interest Update

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the January 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KCGI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. 1,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,574. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37,413 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,571,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,332,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 989,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 189,691 shares during the period.

