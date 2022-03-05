BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Down 57.4% in February

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the January 31st total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.40. 14,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,418. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 million, a P/E ratio of -239.76 and a beta of 1.32. BK Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from BK Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. BK Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,198.80%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of BK Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in BK Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in BK Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BK Technologies by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BK Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BK Technologies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 37,390 shares during the period. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of two-way radio communications equipment. It offers product to the fire, EMS, police, federal, and municipalities agencies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, FL.

