Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Short Interest Down 53.9% in February

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the January 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
ISDR stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.40. 6,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,624. The firm has a market cap of $107.66 million, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.78. Issuer Direct has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $33.06.
About Issuer Direct (Get Rating)
Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.
