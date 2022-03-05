Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Short Interest Down 53.9% in February

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the January 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

ISDR stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.40. 6,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,624. The firm has a market cap of $107.66 million, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.78. Issuer Direct has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $33.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Issuer Direct by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Issuer Direct by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

