Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Stock Price Down 8%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Rating) was down 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $66.14 and last traded at $66.14. Approximately 1,533 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.93.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a $6,400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 30th.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.62.

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.