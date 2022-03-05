Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Trading Down 0.8%

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.25. 215,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 97,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$160.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.14.
Osino Resources Company Profile (CVE:OSI)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Osino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.