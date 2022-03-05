Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.50 million-$27.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.85 million.Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.520-$-0.470 EPS.

Shares of MTTR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.85. 9,177,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,677,729. Matterport has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matterport will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

MTTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.96.

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Matterport by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,253,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,152,000 after purchasing an additional 736,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Matterport by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 105,396 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Matterport by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 195,445 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,027,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Matterport by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 69,001 shares during the period. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matterport (Get Rating)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

