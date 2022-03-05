Router Protocol Price Reaches $3.01 (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 4th. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.01 or 0.00007730 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $19.86 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00042668 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.36 or 0.06726017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,861.96 or 0.99790248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00044565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00048153 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,596,361 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

