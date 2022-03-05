Scrypta (LYRA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $109.00

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 69.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Scrypta has a market cap of $29,312.74 and $109.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scrypta has traded 67.8% lower against the dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00016768 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000233 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001003 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000199 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 22,291,835 coins and its circulating supply is 20,491,835 coins. The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

