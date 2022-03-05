Semux Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Semux coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Semux has a market capitalization of $14,895.25 and $1.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Semux has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $81.83 or 0.00209525 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007827 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005108 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004806 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000845 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002499 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004418 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

