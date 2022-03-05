StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) Trading Up 5.7%

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNWSF – Get Rating) shares were up 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 665 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 26,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25.

Get StageZero Life Sciences alerts:

About StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF)

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StageZero Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StageZero Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.