Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 151 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 151.40 ($2.03). Approximately 1,219,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,012,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155.40 ($2.09).
WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.21) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.68) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.21) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 164.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 162.21. The company has a market cap of £643.24 million and a P/E ratio of 4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.06.
In other Warehouse REIT news, insider Aimee Pitman purchased 61,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £99,866.52 ($133,995.06).
Warehouse REIT Company Profile (LON:WHR)
Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.
