First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Stock Price Down 1.4%

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Rating) was down 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $55.51 and last traded at $56.16. Approximately 112,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 279,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.95.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 36.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

