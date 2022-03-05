Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Trading Down 3.7%

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.70 and last traded at $20.70. 160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Get Meritage Hospitality Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Meritage Hospitality Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

Meritage Hospitality Group, Inc specializes in the development and operation of restaurants and leisure properties. Its activities include owning and operating of casual dining restaurants including Twisted Rooster, Crooked Goose, Freighters Eatery and Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen and Cocktails. It operates through the Wendy’s and Casual Dining segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.