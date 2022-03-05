Short Interest in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Decreases By 54.0%

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the January 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITOCY. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ITOCHU by 164.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in ITOCHU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ITOCHU by 118.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in ITOCHU by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 263,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ITOCHU by 1.8% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 406,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ITOCHU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

ITOCY stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,948. The company has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.42. ITOCHU has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average is $61.46.

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

