Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 972,400 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the January 31st total of 2,245,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.70 to $3.90 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of PILBF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,966. Pilbara Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91.
Pilbara Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium and tantalum properties of Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project located in the Pilbara region. The company was founded on January 10, 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pilbara Minerals (PILBF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Pilbara Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilbara Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.