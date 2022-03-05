Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) to Hold

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. raised their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of HUT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.32. 5,483,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,778,874. The company has a market capitalization of $902.22 million and a P/E ratio of 12.67. Hut 8 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,557,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 1,760.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 840,489 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,865,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,090,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after buying an additional 615,426 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 405.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 601,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 482,488 shares during the period. 15.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

