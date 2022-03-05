CryptoSoul (SOUL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,341.00

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $605,195.14 and $1,341.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00191523 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001022 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00026788 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.26 or 0.00340198 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00054318 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007928 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.