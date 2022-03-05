Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells $924,420.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $924,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Peter Anevski sold 125,931 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $4,922,642.79.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Peter Anevski sold 17,569 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $727,180.91.

On Friday, February 11th, Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $25,200.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,074,570.00.

PGNY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.70. 692,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,900. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.19. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.84.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Progyny’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Progyny by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,322,000 after purchasing an additional 569,765 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,009,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Progyny by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,011 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Progyny by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Progyny by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 120,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

