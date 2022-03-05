TIM (NYSE:TIMB) vs. IDT (NYSE:IDT) Head to Head Survey

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) and IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.7% of TIM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of IDT shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of IDT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TIM and IDT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM 16.55% 10.28% 5.73% IDT 5.81% 28.36% 8.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TIM and IDT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM $3.35 billion 1.83 $354.68 million $0.81 15.64 IDT $1.45 billion 0.59 $96.47 million $3.26 10.08

TIM has higher revenue and earnings than IDT. IDT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TIM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for TIM and IDT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM 0 0 2 0 3.00 IDT 0 0 0 0 N/A

TIM currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.23%. Given TIM’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TIM is more favorable than IDT.

Risk and Volatility

TIM has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDT has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TIM beats IDT on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TIM (Get Rating)

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About IDT (Get Rating)

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony. The Traditional Communications segment offers includes mobile top-up, BOSS revolution calling, and carrier services as well as smaller communications and payments offerings. The company was founded by Howard S. Jonas in August 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

