Polis Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. In the last seven days, Polis has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000594 BTC on major exchanges. Polis has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $4,748.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007575 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00087484 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005243 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 129% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.95 or 0.00293099 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Polis

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

