Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.86.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $129.29. The stock had a trading volume of 174,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,744. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $113.41 and a 1 year high of $182.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 238.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 74,362 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 313.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,393,000 after purchasing an additional 68,589 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 383.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 43,667 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.