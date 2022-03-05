Short Interest in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Increases By 66.3%

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 66.3% from the January 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.75. 436,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,437. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 12.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 8.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 14.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

