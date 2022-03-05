Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Down 61.9% in February

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the January 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 725,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:POAHY traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,634. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71.
Porsche Automobil Company Profile (Get Rating)
