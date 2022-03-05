Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Down 61.9% in February

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the January 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 725,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POAHY traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,634. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment comprises Porsche SE’s holding operations and contains the investments in Volkswagen AG and INRIX Inc together with other additional investments.

