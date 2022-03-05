Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Down 64.3% in February

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the January 31st total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS HENOY traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $17.28. 1,116,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,591. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.81. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $29.93.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

