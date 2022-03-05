Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Down 64.3% in February

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the January 31st total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS HENOY traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $17.28. 1,116,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,591. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.81. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $29.93.
About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENOY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.