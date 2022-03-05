CUE Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $98.00 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for $10.89 or 0.00027951 BTC on exchanges. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $82,912.48 and approximately $98.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00042446 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.63 or 0.06659891 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,012.27 or 1.00175088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00044164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00047904 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002911 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

