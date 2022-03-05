Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.440-$-0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $226 million-$234 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.93 million.Amplitude also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.090 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMPL. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $19.32. 1,016,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,749. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.42. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. The business’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,824,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $34,912,230.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Scott R. Tobin sold 28,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $1,487,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,563,748 shares of company stock worth $49,947,941 and have sold 65,228 shares worth $3,378,868.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,255,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,997,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,368,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,052,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,837,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

