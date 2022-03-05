Short Interest in Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Rises By 100.0%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:GGDVY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.68. 253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038. Guangdong Investment has a 1-year low of $60.53 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.23 and a 200 day moving average of $66.69.

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, operation and management, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

