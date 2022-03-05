Short Interest in Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Rises By 100.0%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:GGDVY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.68. 253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038. Guangdong Investment has a 1-year low of $60.53 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.23 and a 200 day moving average of $66.69.
Guangdong Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guangdong Investment (GGDVY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Guangdong Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangdong Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.