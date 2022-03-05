Short Interest in Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Expands By 71.3%

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 71.3% from the January 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDLC traded down 1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,072. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of 30.06. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a 1-year low of 17.07 and a 1-year high of 73.45.

