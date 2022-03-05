Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.020-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.50 million-$51.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.61 million.Brightcove also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.140-$0.230 EPS.

Shares of BCOV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,854. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26. Brightcove has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Brightcove had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brightcove will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

BCOV has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brightcove from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $48,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brightcove by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 60,739 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 13.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 56.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 428.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

