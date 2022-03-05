Waltonchain (WTC) Trading Down 1.2% This Week

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $34.17 million and $11.42 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,582,771 coins and its circulating supply is 78,861,739 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.