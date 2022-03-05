Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of HTCMY stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $48.45. 427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 12-month low of $47.20 and a 12-month high of $68.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.17.

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Hitachi Construction Machinery had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service, and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction Machinery and Solution segments. The Construction Machinery segment includes mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines; and double front work machine.

