Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of Palfinger stock remained flat at $$36.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average of $40.19. Palfinger has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $39.25.

Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, skiploaders, and lifesaving equipment.

