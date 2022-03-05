Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,633,200 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the January 31st total of 3,354,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.7 days.

Shares of GBOOF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,195. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

