Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.35 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $163.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.20 million to $166.50 million. Columbia Banking System posted sales of $147.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

In related news, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,663,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 21.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,281,000 after acquiring an additional 75,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after acquiring an additional 333,789 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COLB traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,417. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

