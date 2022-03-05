Brokerages Anticipate Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) will post sales of $72.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.89 million and the highest is $73.50 million. Duck Creek Technologies reported sales of $62.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year sales of $301.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300.78 million to $304.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $348.88 million, with estimates ranging from $347.50 million to $349.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DCT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.07. 486,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,700. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.22. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -275.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.39 and a beta of -0.41. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $50.90.

In other news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,250 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 23.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duck Creek Technologies (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

