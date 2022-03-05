New BitShares Price Down 5.2% This Week (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. New BitShares has a total market cap of $28.33 million and $2.66 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One New BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, New BitShares has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00042471 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.24 or 0.06648370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,076.72 or 0.99912652 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00044355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00048024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002906 BTC.

About New BitShares

New BitShares’ genesis date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade New BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy New BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

