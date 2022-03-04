Short Interest in Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Grows By 128.1%

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 128.1% from the January 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDIBY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HSBC lowered Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

Get Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario alerts:

Shares of MDIBY traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.58. 80,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,569. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $12.63.

Mediobanca SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Holding Functions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment comprises wholesale banking and specialty finance services, which include lending, proprietary trading, factoring, and credit management to corporate clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.